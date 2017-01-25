Comanches on the move react to President Trump executive orders

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-Native Americans here and across the country are upset after President Trump signed executive orders Tuesday to advance the construction of the Dakota Access pipeline.



The decision reverses the efforts by President Obama's administration, while making good on one of Trump's campaign promises.

Since last year, the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and other environmental groups protested against the project, saying it would destroy their tribal lands and water supply. A local group of Comanche tribal members also joined the protest, making trips to North Dakota to show their support.



Nolan Tahdooahnippah said once Donald Trump was elected he knew it would happen, but just didn't know when. Hearing the news left him angry and frustrated, and ready to take up the fight again.

"It's definitely a slap in the face to all Native Americans that they would do this to us", said Tahdooahnippah



Nolan Tahdooahnippah said its not just about oils and pipelines its about honoring the Standing Sioux Tribe and the people who live in North Dakota.

Enviormental activist and Native Americans say the 1200 mile Dakota Access pipeline will destroy sacred burial grounds and harm the water supply. Tahdooahnippah said everything they fought for is being taken away.

"Looking back through the history books, the way the government has treated us from back in the 1700's I come to expect it that they are not going to honor nothing that they write on paper", said Tahdooahnippah. "I said the Missouri River where they go through this pipeline its not going to affect Native Americans its going to affect everyone that lives up there so I just don't understand but I guess it's the dollar they are looking at."

Tahdooahnippah said he and other Comanches on the move plan to return to North Dakota and protest. But they are not the only ones taking a stand.

Several members of the Comanche Youth Nation are going to walk from Lawton to Dallas then to El Paso in March. Founder of Comanches on the Move Gene Hadley said this will bring more awareness and educate people about what's going on in North Dakota.



"I think we should have never let our guards down for one thing we were kind of expecting this when Trump took office and now it is a reality and as water protectors we need to get more active, we need more action we need more support and unity", said Hadley.

The construction company who will begin construction on the Dakota Access Pipeline, Energy Transfer Partners said all of the pipeline is safe and will not pass through the Standing Rock Sioux land.

President Trump even added the pipeline will create both immediate jobs and long-term economic opportunities for Americans across the nation but Tahdooahnippah finds that hard to belive.

"It's going to be hard to trust anything that comes out of the white house after this. They tell you one thing then on the other hand they just want to stab you in the back and run that pipeline right down that reservation, right down the Sioux nation and through scared land and break all the treaties so its going to be hard to trust anything that Donald Trump has to say anymore", said Tahdooahnippah.

Nolan said he and other Comanches are on standby, ready to head back to North Dakota once they get a phone call from the Standing Sioux Tribe.

As for Hadley she said they are holding meetings and preparing for the walk in March.

If you would like to volunteer or walk in the March email comacnhesonthemove@gmail.com.

The walk will be March 11th through the 19th.

