2 more flu deaths in Oklahoma brings season's total to 8

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The number of Oklahomans who've died due to the flu this season has risen by two to bring the total to eight.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported the latest deaths were in Craig and Pottawatomie counties and, based on previous reports, both were 65 or older. Seven of the deaths have been people 65 or older and the other was between the ages of 5 and 17.

Tulsa County has had three deaths this season while Craig, Johnston, Logan, Pottawatomie and Rogers counties have had one each.

The department reports 455 people hospitalized during the season that began in early October, including 102 in Tulsa County, 74 in Oklahoma County, 34 in Cleveland County and 25 in Creek County.

