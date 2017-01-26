Comanche Co. Municipal Candidate Filing Begins Feb. 6th

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Candidates for municipal office in Comanche County municipalities may file Declarations of Candidacy between 8:00 a.m. February 6th and 5:00 p.m. February 8th at the County Election Board office.

Declarations of Candidacy will be accepted for the following offices:

City of Cache ---Mayor, City Clerk, Council Member Ward 1, Council Member Ward 3

City of Elgin --- Mayor, Council Member Ward 1, Council Member Ward 3,

City of Geronimo ---Council Member Ward 2, Council Member Ward 4,

Town of Chattanooga --- (1) One Trustee position

Town of Faxon --- (2) Two Trustee positions, 4-year term

Town of Fletcher --- (2) Two Trustee positions, 4-year term

Town of Indiahoma --- (1) One Trustee position, 4-year term

Town of Medicine Park --- (2) Two Trustee positions, 4-year terms and (2) Two Trustee positions, unexpired terms

Town of Sterling --- (2) Two Trustee positions, 4-year term and (3) Three Trustee positions, unexpired term

These municipal offices will be filled in the nonpartisan election on April 4th.

