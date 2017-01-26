Lawton/Ft Sill Chamber Announces Annual Washington DC Fly-In

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Washington DC Fly-In March 22nd and 23rd of this year. Every year, The Chamber sends local citizens to Washington DC to meet with legislators, Army, and agency officials.

“This is a chance for Chamber members to meet with some of our Nation’s leaders,” said Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce Chairman Mark Brace. “There are many new faces in Washington, and this will give them first-hand experience with Lawton-Fort Sill.”

This rare and invaluable opportunity features a reception with legislators and a breakfast hosted by Senator Jim Inhofe with Army leadership.

“We have a new President, new leadership and new opportunities for Lawton Fort Sill,” said Debra Welch, Chamber President. “This trip is important for anyone looking to make a connection with our Washington legislators.”

For those interested in attending the trip, registration forms can be found online at www.lawtonfortsillchamber.com. The deadline for registration is February 17.

