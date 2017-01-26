Upcoming Road Closure in Lawton - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Upcoming Road Closure in Lawton

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The City of Lawton would like you to know about an upcoming road closure at NW 6th Street between NW Arlington & Gore Boulevard.

Beginning January 30th, the Sewer Rehab Division will be replacing a sewer main in this area. The area will be closed off and on for three weeks.

If you have any questions, call (580) 581-3405.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly