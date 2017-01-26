Oklahoma nurse practitioners plan Legislative Day at the Capitol

The annual dinner of the White House Correspondents' Association is taking place Saturday night without its traditional star.
Thousands of people across the country are marking President Donald Trump's hundredth day in office by marching in protest of his environmental policies.
A North Korean mid-range ballistic missile test-fire apparently failed Saturday, South Korea and the United States said, the third such flop just this month but a clear message of defiance as a U.S. supercarrier conducts tests in nearby waters.
On Day 100 in office, Trump to visit Pennsylvania to talk tough on trade, mark milestone with rally.
The 25th anniversary of the Los Angeles riots is being commemorated with peaceful marches and calls for a better future.
