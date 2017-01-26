Oklahoma nurse practitioners plan Legislative Day at the Capitol

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)– The Association of Oklahoma Nurse Practitioners will host a Legislative Day at the Oklahoma History Center, 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive, in Oklahoma City on February 7 to advocating for House Bill 1013. The bill allows nurse practitioners to better serve Oklahomans in rural areas.

All nurse practitioners and advanced practice registered nurses are invited to attend. Attendees will hear from several speakers, learn about upcoming legislative issues, then walk to the Capitol to visit with legislators.

For more information, go to www.npofoklahoma.com.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.