Pianist Hyunsoon Whang in concert at Simmons Center tonight

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- The CU@SC concert series returns to the Simmons Center with a piano concert by Hyunsoon Whang, Professor of Music, on January 26 at 7:30 p.m. Whang’s program will consist of selections by Mozart and Chopin as well as the world premiere of Dr. Greg Hoepfner’s “In D.”

“I have been wanting to play a newly written composition for a while since I believe it is our (the performers') responsibility to introduce new music,” Whang says. “I was delighted when Greg showed me a couple of piano pieces he had written recently. I read through them and decided on this work, ‘In D,’ to be premiered at the winter concert at Simmons Center. It is a unique, ethereal sounding piece.”

The program will include Mozart's celebrated “D Minor Fantasy,” followed by Hoepfner’s "In D,” and the music of Chopin.

Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for senior citizens, K-12 students and members of the military. Cameron students, faculty and staff are admitted free with valid ID. Following the recital, a reception will take place in the Chisholm Trail Hall.



For more information about the concert, call 580-581-5506.

