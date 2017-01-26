Tulsa woman forgives man who killed her dog

TULSA, OK (KSWO) — Velvet Teat, a Tulsa resident, is mourning the loss of her best friend. Boss, Teat’s dog that she’d had since it was a puppy, was shot at a midtown apartment complex Tuesday night. He has been euthanized due to his injuries.

"He had the prettiest eyes you ever wanted to see," said Teat. "They were so blue. And when he looked at you in the light, they would sparkle. He could be hard-headed sometimes. But he loved everybody. He loved to give hugs.”

According to KTUL, an unknown male wearing a red hoodie approached a woman who was walking her dog and started randomly firing shots at the dog just after 10 p.m. The 3-year-old German Shepherd mix was struck in the rear end. According to Teat, it seemed like the shots would never stop; the gunman fell to the ground because he fired so many rounds. After the attack, the gunman ran away and Boss dragged himself to his bed inside of Teat’s home.

"And he just looked at me and I petted him," said Teat. "Then he went back in his house, and there was so much blood... so much blood. He looked at me like, it's OK. And I told him I was sorry. I was sorry."

Police were unable to find the suspect, but they recovered several .40 caliber shell casings at the scene.

Teat said she has forgiven Boss’ killer and will keep him in her prayers.

