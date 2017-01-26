Norman seeks artists to design duck statutes

NORMAN, OK (KSWO)- More than a dozen 44 inch, fiberglass ducks have stood guard over Norman’s parks for the last seven years and the city is looking for ideas to decorate more!

Every year, the Norman Public Arts Board selects three submissions for new duck additions from the community. The duck sculptures promote local artists and park beautification.



Artists have until February 6 to submit their designs. Artists who are selected will receive $500 upon completion and delivery. It is up to the artists to supply their own materials; however, the fiberglass form will be available for free. The application is available at the Norman Arts Council website.

