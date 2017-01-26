Border Patrol chief tells agents forced out, official says

By ELLIOT SPAGAT and ALICIA A. CALDWELL

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Border Patrol chief has been forced out of the agency, a U.S. official told The Associated Press Thursday.

Chief Mark Morgan told senior Border Patrol agents about his ouster during a brief video conference Thursday morning. Morgan said he was asked to leave and rather than fight the request he opted to resign.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the discussion was not intended to be made public.

