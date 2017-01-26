Harlem Globetrotter Makes a Special Stop at Hospital for Children

BETHANY, OK (KSWO)– The Harlem Globetrotters made their annual visit to The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital to meet with children and teenagers who are undergoing rehabilitation therapy ahead of their Oklahoma show.

Orlando Melendez aka El Gato showed-off his ball handling skills. The Harlem Globetrotters Smile Patrol visits over 200 children’s hospitals worldwide each year.

Learn more at www.miracleshappenhere.org.

