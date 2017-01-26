Rush Springs High School builds Aeroponic Tower Garden

RUSH SPRINGS, OK (KSWO)- What used to be a storage room at Rush Springs High School has now been transformed into an Aeroponic Tower Garden.



That garden is being used to grow fresh vegetables, herbs, and flowers.



Tyler Conley is just some of the students who have been impacted by Rush Springs entrepreneurial S.T.E.M class.



Their class is the first to participate in the building Aeroponic Tower garden.



“It’s an entrepreneurial experience,” said Conley. “We are in an entrepreneurial class. So, it teaches us how to grow and produce our own plants and that way we can show how to make our way in the world."



S.T.E.M teacher Larry Lance thought of this idea last year when he created his own garden at home.



"I saw the benefits of it,” said Lance. “So, the first thing I thought of is my stem classes. We are always doing different programs and projects and this one I felt like would be more beneficial than anything we've ever done primarily because not only do they learn about aeroponic garden and healthy eating and take their own food home but we can also use it as a fundraiser to pay for even more projects we do."



Lance said the students are all assigned their own tower gardens and will have the opportunity to test the plants throughout the year on what helps or hinders their growth as well as sell their product at the farmers market.



He said this type of experience will help them in the future.



"They get it all first hand,” said Lance. “When they graduate from here most of these students now have the job experience that they’ve never had in any other situation."



Conley said he encourages other students and teachers to create more programs like this one to help build responsibility in students.



“I think it's just another way to learn and a better way to learn for some people,” said Conley. “It gets boring in a classroom but down here it's new and exciting.



The farmers market will be held in Rush Springs Tech Barn from 8:30 am to 3:00 pm January 26th Everyone is invited to come out and purchase their produce and plants. They also will be accepting donations.



