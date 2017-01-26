Stephens county residents attend gun law seminar

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - Dozens of people attended a special seminar Thursday in Duncan to learn more about gun laws.

The seminar focused on your rights as a gun owner when it comes to dealing with law enforcement. The educational seminar was held by a group called US Law Shield.

The speaker for Thursday was Tim Nelson. He's a retired Oklahoma City police officer. During the seminar, he educated gun owners about what they should and shouldn't do when encountering an officer and they're carrying.

"The wrong way is to say 'I have a gun' because you're going to get a negative response from that. You could say 'Officer before we go any further, I need to let you know that I have a conceal carry permit.' Then, at that point, it gives him the opportunity to ask you 'Well, are you carrying your firearm today'?"

Dan Goddard has his conceal carry and attended the seminar today. Even though he’s had it for around 15 years, he thinks there’s a benefit of staying current on the laws.

"It just, it's a good general piece of information because most people don't know how to interact with police officers. Now I've been stopped, I don't know, half a dozen times, and every one of them has gone well because I know what to do."

Nelson said he’s seen people arrested for mistakes they made because they didn't know the law or didn't comply.

"It's important for citizens to know, that police officers are really in favor for them having the means to protect themselves. We have constitutional right to do so, but what a lot of people don't understand is, not only do you have a right to protect yourself from an aggressor, you also need to protect yourself from criminal charges and civil liabilities."

Goddard says he keeps attending these seminars because he likes listening to the different speakers and hearing the topics.

"I enjoy coming to these, meeting people and just you can always learn something new no matter how many times you've come, you can always learn something."

These seminars, which are held across Oklahoma and in 11 other states, often include attorneys that educate gun owners on the legal aspects of gun ownership.

If you're interested in attending a Gun Law Seminar, it costs $10. There will be one held in Lawton at 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 23 at the White Buffalo.

