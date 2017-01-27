Lawton High hosts poetry performance contest - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawton High hosts poetry performance contest

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton High School saw some of the school's most passionate students compete against each other in a poetry performance competition.

The school hosted the annual Poetry Out Loud contest Thursday afternoon.

17 students took the stage before a panel of judges to perform two poems selected from the Poetry Out Loud official website.

The competitors spent the weeks leading up to the event working closely with teachers to get competition-ready.

Dr. Terry Freeman say the contest helps instill a love of language -- as well as confidence in speaking in students.

"This contest puts them in a position where they got to have more poise, more presence, and you'll see today how they blossom, right in front of your eyes, he said.

Two juniors claimed the prize in the competition --  Kristine Guerrero ranking first and La'Daesha Porter taking second place.

In February, the two will go to an regional contest in Lawton, going head-to-head with performers from other schools both in the district and other cities.

The winners from that contest will go to the statewide finals, competing for a spot in the national Poetry Out Loud event in Washington D-C.

