Tulsa police: Stepfather, 76, fatally shoots adult stepson

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Authorities in Tulsa are investigating after a 76-year-old man reportedly shot and killed his adult stepson.

No arrests have been made following the Thursday night shooting. Tulsa Police Sgt. Dave Walker says officers found the 54-year-old stepson dead in the backyard of the home west of downtown Tulsa.

Walker says the stepfather had blood on his face and said the stepson had beaten him. He says investigators were told that the stepfather fatally shot the stepson after the younger man charged at him with a knife.

Police say the case will be submitted to prosecutors to determine whether any charges should be filed.

