Man charged with sexually abusing girl in Medicine Park

LAWTON, Ok (KSWO) – A Yukon man has been charged with felony sexual abuse of a child under 12 after an incident at a residence in Medicine Park in 2016.

According to the affidavit, Matthew Hal Easley was staying at a home in Medicine Park with two adults and the 10-year-old victim. The victim told police she had fallen asleep on the couch where Easley was also sitting. She said she woke up to him sexually assaulting her and that he did not stop, even after she woke up.

Easley has been released on $50,000 bond. His next court appearance is set for March.