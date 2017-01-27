Former Fort Sill Veteran receives mortgage-free home

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Fort Sill soldier Tomas Garcia Jr. who suffered a traumatic brain injury in Iraq received the keys to his mortgage-free home January 27th.



Garcia and his family were given the home by Hawkins Custom Homes, City National Bank & Trust and Operation Finally Home all in hopes to help an injured veteran.



The Garcia Family cut the ribbon, dedicated the keys and had the first opportunity to walk through their new home!



From day one the Garcia family has been involved in the preparation and development of the home working closely with City National Bank, Hawkins Custom Homes and Operation Finally Home.



Just yesterday the family and organizations met again for an early celebratory luncheon and deciding of each bedroom for the children.



Executive Vice President of City National Bank Paul Ellwanger said he's enthused about having the opportunity to give back the Garcia family which is a true tribute to an American hero.



“The magic word is family,” said Ellwanger. “We've become family over the last six months. So, knowing their family husband and wife and two children and the relationships we've developed. So, this is a celebration and the final chapter today with the dedication."



