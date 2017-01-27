Altus couple arrested in Arizona after six month search

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) - An update on an Altus couple accused of hurting their 3-month-old baby. They were arrested in Arizona after a six-month search.

Altus police say 18-year-old Keilani Gomes and a 17-year-old male were taken into custody on a charge of assault and battery by force likely to produce death. They were found in Mesa, Arizona.

The child was taken to the hospital with a severe head injury and fractured vertebrae in both the neck and ribs. The doctor told police the injuries are consistent with non-accidental trauma, which means it could have been done on purpose.

The baby, now 9 months old, is still in critical condition at OU Children's Hospital.

The couple are currently held in the Jackson County Jail.

