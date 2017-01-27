Lawton veteran receives keys to mortgage-free home

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A former Fort Sill soldier and his family received the keys to their brand new four-bedroom home Friday.

Tomas Garcia Jr., his wife Candace, and their two children attended the dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony Friday afternoon.

You might remember back in August when the family was surprised at the Lawton Rangers Rodeo and found out they were getting a home from Operation Finally Home.

Since then, a groundbreaking ceremony was held, the community special wrote messages before the sheetrock was put up.

When they opened the door to see it for the first time, the whole family was overcome with emotion.

"I couldn't even make it through the thresh hold, once that door was cracked, all the emotions came out and I just broke down," Tomas said.

His wife said she couldn't believe how beautiful the house was when she saw it.

"It felt like you just stepped into a magazine,” Candace said. “It's absolutely beautiful. Everyone did a wonderful job."

Their daughter Victoria says she also started crying when the door opened.

"It's like one of the most generous things anyone has ever done for me,” Victoria said. “It just meant a lot to me."

Candace said the house is special and when she walks in she can feel the hard work and love that was put into building their house.

"What they've done for us, it's something that we can never repay,” Candace said. “It's absolutely beautiful."

When they were given the key, the house was mostly furnished except for the bedrooms. The family is already making plans to make it feel even more like home.

"I'm planning on putting the Christmas tree right here," Candace said.

The girls have an idea on how they're going to decorate their rooms and what their spare room is going to be used for.



"Here is going to be our music room and we already put the bass in there."

The family is extremely grateful to everyone who made this happen and Tomas message for them.

"I love you and thank you so much and we are family, forever," Tomas said.

The family plans on moving in their beds and sleeping there on Friday.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.