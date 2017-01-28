Buy a mattress, support Duncan MS band

Lake Altus Lugert is finally full of fish again after years of struggling with toxic golden algae.
Police in Lawton have issued a silver alert as they are looking for an 87-year-old.
Parts of the Midwest and the South were recovering Monday after a weekend round of storms, winds, hail and isolated tornadoes killed at least 14 people.
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.
Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.
