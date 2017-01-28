Buy a mattress, support Duncan MS band

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- The Duncan Middle School band is asking for the community's support in buying a mattress to help the band this year.

The school held their 3rd annual mattress fundraiser today. Students, friends and family came out to support the band as well as buy items for their bedroom.

The school partnered with Custom Fundraising Solutions to sell mattresses anywhere from a twin to California king at a good sales prices and also pillows and sheets. They bring the mattresses straight to the school to help your organization raise money.

The money raised today will provide the students with meals during contests or help with traveling expenses. Dawn Haas, the Assistant band director at Duncan Middle School says each dollar spent goes a long way.

"Its nice not having to worry that they're going to have a meal or they have to worry about having spending money for the different things they're out there for and it just makes it easier on the parents in the long run," said Haas.

Rikki Pool is a saxophone and flute player who says band means a lot to them. They work really hard to make it to contests and they couldn't do it without the community's support.

"I love going on trips," said Pool. "It's really fun and the band is we get really close. I have a lot of friends, most of my friends are in band."

If you couldn't make it out to the fundraiser today, but would still like to donate to the Duncan middle school band, you can call the middle school at 580-470-8106 and ask to donate directly to the band.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.