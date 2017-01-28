Sycamore Trail home fire under investigation

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A mobile home fire in Sycamore Trail on the southwest side of Lawton is under investigation. The fire that started around 5 Saturday evening destroyed the home off of Southwest 38th Street.

Fire officials say the family was in the home at the time of the fire, but they were not hurt. The family told officials that their dog alerted them to the fire. Two pet cats were killed in the blaze.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is still being investigated, but the cause is not suspicious.

