Lawton Comanche County Fairgrounds prepares for Bride and Groom Bridal Fair

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton Comanche County Fairgrounds Annex will be full of aspiring bride’s January 29th from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the 12th annual Journey for the Bride and Groom Bridal Fair.



A variety of local wedding vendors will participate including party rentals, D-J services, wedding cakes and many others.



Over three thousand dollars in prizes will be given away during the fair. Each vendor will also contribute a gift to be given away to brides or grooms who are getting married this year.



The vendor representative for Apache Casino Hotel, Christi Chambers, says she anticipates tomorrow turn out to be large.

“We're looking to pull in some brides and have a lot of fun,” said Chambers. As vendors, you just want to have a good time and show the brides that this is going to be a fun event for them and a fun event for them to have with your company."

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.