Elgin Community Library holds career fair for teens

ELGIN, OK (KSWO)- Aspiring students had the opportunity to meet with potential employers at a career fair event sponsored by the Elgin Community Library.

Representatives of the job fair included college degree professions, trade skill professions and college educators available to speak with participants and answer questions.

Organizer of the Career Fair Leslie Durham said her hope was the fair was not a traditional job fair instead of a chance for teenagers to get a real idea of what to expect in their career fields.

"I hope that maybe they would walk away with something that they could use,” said Durham. “Planning their future. We had it from 14-19-year-olds. So, even some of the 14-year-olds can potentially get an idea of what they might like to do or where they might like to go in their lives."

 
She encourages students that were unable to come out to the career fair today to still take initiative and call the companies they may be interested in to gain valuable information and jump start their future.

