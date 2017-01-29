Journey for the Bride and Groom Bridal Fair prepares couples for big day

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Brides and grooms ready to walk down the aisle gathered at Comanche County Fairgrounds for the 12th annual Journey for the Bride and Groom Bridal Fair.



Local wedding vendors who cater, provide party rentals, reception halls and more came out to offer services to provide a dream wedding for those brides and grooms.



Nearly 500 aspiring brides and grooms showed up to the bridal fair in anticipation of gaining ideas for their upcoming wedding.



Zachary Brabaw and is wife were just one of those couples who plan to tie the knot this year.



He said the fair is exactly what they were looking for to help plan their special day.





"Our dream wedding would be on a beach somewhere,” said Brabaw. “Whether it’s in Florida or Bahamas. On a beach, somewhere because we both love fishing we both love the water."



Patrick Reynolds organized the fair.



He said the goal was to provide the opportunity for families like Brabaw and his wife to come together and talk about their dream wedding.



"It's just really neat to be here in a booth and vendor and be able to interact with those folks,” said Reynolds. “And can be part of their wonderful special day they are getting ready to have."



He said his hope is when the brides and grooms leave the event to get one thing...



"Piece of mind,” said Reynolds. “I'm hoping that they walk away from here and go 'yeah okay we're going to do this' We got some stuff down we got some things figured out. And just hope that they can walk away with a little bit of ease. And that things are going to work out and it's going to be a great day."



Over $3,000 worth of prizes were given away to those who already have their special date planned for this year.

Barbaw said he felt prepared for his big day after the event.



"If you're like me and my fiance we only plan on getting married once,” said Barbaw. “You don’t know anything when you are starting out. So, it really helps out."

The bridal fair was open to anyone involved in a wedding between January 29, 2017, and January 31, 2018.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.