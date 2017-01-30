Murder trial set for man charged in Lawton motel slaying

LAWTON, Okla. (AP) - The first-degree murder trial of a man charged with killing a man at a Lawton motel is set to begin.

The trial of 32-year-old Roy L. White is to begin January 30th in Comanche County Circuit Court.

White has pleaded not guilty in the December 2015 shooting death of Donald Brewer.

The Lawton Constitution reports (http://bit.ly/2kHzyKb ) that police investigating reports of a shooting found Brewer dead inside a motel room and arrested White a few blocks away after seeing a man running from the motel.

White faces life in prison, either with or without the possibility of parole, if convicted.

Information from: The Lawton Constitution, http://www.swoknews.com

