Oklahoma governor considers 3 for her first high court nod

By TIM TALLEY

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Two district judges who focus on the daily administration of justice in Oklahoma and the state's solicitor general and chief litigator on a variety of high-profile issues are vying to be Gov. Mary Fallin's first appointment to the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

The state's Republican governor is considering three nominations to fill a seat on Oklahoma's nine-member Supreme Court vacated last year by retired Justice Steven W. Taylor of McAlester, one of six justices appointed by Fallin's predecessor, Democratic former Gov. Brad Henry.

The seat represents a judicial district comprised of 13 counties in southeastern Oklahoma. The candidates are Bryan County District Judge Mark Campbell, LeFlore County District Judge Jonathan Sullivan and Solicitor General Patrick Wyrick, a native of Atoka. Fallin is scheduled to interview all three men on Feb. 7.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.