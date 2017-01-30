Soldier Missing from Korean War Identified, Buried in OK

(AP Photo/David Goldman). Jiffy Helton Sarver, of Monroe, Ga., visits the grave of her son, 1st Lt. Joseph Helton, Jr., who was killed while serving in Iraq in 2009, at Georgia National Cemetery on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2015, in Canton, Ga....

ALEX, OK (KSWO)- The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) has identified the remains of a U.S. serviceman that has been missing since the Korean War. Army Cpl. Melvin R. Hill, 19, of Pomona, California, will be buried February 4 in Alex, Oklahoma.

Hill was reported as missing in action in November of 1950. He was one of 2,500 U.S. soldiers in the 31st Regimental Combat Team that was attacked by the Chinese People’s Volunteer Force.

The DPAA and the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA analysis to identify Hill. He will now be returned to his family for burial with full military honors.

More than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.

