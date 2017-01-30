LPD traffic stop leads to narcotic arrests

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Lawton Police Department traffic stop on 67th Street led to multiple narcotics arrests.

Walter Smith was speeding near 82nd Street and Quanah Parker Trailway. When he was stopped, the K-9 officers alerted for narcotics. The passenger of the vehicle, Charles Smith, told police they had just left Colorado. A further search of the vehicle revealed a drug ledger, as well as, a dog food bag and a white container filled with marijuana.

A search of Walter Smith’s residence produced both marijuana and cocaine. Kimberly Clayton was at the residence and arrested for simple marijuana possession.

There was 193 grams of marijuana seized. Walter Smith was charged with Speeding, Possession of Marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of cocaine. Mrs. Clayton was charged with simple Possession of marijuana. Charles Smith was arrested but not charged.

