Charges filed in Meers-Porter Hill high-speed chase

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Charges have been filed in the January 25th high-speed chase on Meers-Porter Hill Road.

Amanda Jean Denham has been charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, eluding a police officer, reckless driving, and failure to maintain insurance.

According to the affidavit, Denham was under the influence of oxycodone when she attempted to elude an OHP officer. The high-speed car chase ended with two vehicles, including a Fletcher Police Department cruiser, wrecked.

The chase began around 3 p.m. on January 25th. Denham was seen by Fletcher police driving 65 mph in a 45 mph zone. Fletcher police attempted to pull Denham over but she sped away. By the time the chase reached a nearby Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper speeds had reached 107 mph. OHP and Fletcher continued the chase down Meers-Porter Hill Road until authorities were able to use the P.I.T. maneuver near Stoney Point Road.

Denham was checked out at a local hospital following the incShe has a prior 2008 conviction for unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Denham’s next court appearance will be in April for her preliminary hearing.

