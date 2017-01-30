Police say 3 killed in separate crashes on Oklahoma roadways

MEAD, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says three people have been killed in separate crashes on state roads.

The OHP says 59-year-old John Cargal of Madill and 21-year-old Dylan James of Tulsa died in accidents Monday morning and 80-year-old Randolph Jacobs died after a collision on Sunday.

Troopers say Cargal was killed shortly before 3:30 a.m. when the motorcycle he was driving went off a Bryan County road near Mead and struck a culvert.

James died shortly before 3 a.m. when the car he was driving went off Interstate 44 in Tulsa and struck a sign.

The OHP says Jacobs died Sunday night after the vehicle he was riding in was struck head-on by an oncoming vehicle on Highway 3 near Stonewall in Pontotoc County.

