Lankford: Travel ban's consequences 'not well thought out'

Lankford: Travel ban's consequences 'not well thought out'

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Republican U.S. Sen. James Lankford says President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration has "unintended consequences that were not well thought out."

The junior senator from Oklahoma said in a statement Sunday that Trump's staff should evaluate the policy with "an eye on both security and compassion for the refugees" fleeing war and persecution.

Lankford is a Baptist minister who sits on the Senate's Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. He says protecting national security and helping refugees "are not mutually exclusive" goals.

Oklahoma's senior senator, Republican Jim Inhofe, said Trump's administration should have delayed implementation of the order so airlines, agencies and foreign travelers could be better prepared. But Inhofe said the travel ban was "reasonable" to protect national security.



