Man wounded in fatal Oklahoma City shooting is arrested

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Police say a man who was wounded in a fight and shooting that left another man dead in Oklahoma City has been arrested on a first-degree murder warrant.

Sgt. Gary Knight says the suspect was arrested Monday morning after being released from a hospital where he was taken following the shooting. Court records do not show that formal charges have been filed.

Knight says the man is suspected in the Friday night shooting of 37-year-old Jason Banks northwest of downtown Oklahoma City.

Knight says officers responding to reports of a shooting found Banks dead inside a vehicle and later were notified that the suspect had been taken to a hospital emergency room with gunshot wounds.

Knight says investigators believe the shooting occurred during a fight among several people.

