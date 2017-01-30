Man wounded in fatal Oklahoma City shooting is arrested - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Man wounded in fatal Oklahoma City shooting is arrested

(Source: Raycom Stock Image Library) (Source: Raycom Stock Image Library)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Police say a man who was wounded in a fight and shooting that left another man dead in Oklahoma City has been arrested on a first-degree murder warrant.

Sgt. Gary Knight says the suspect was arrested Monday morning after being released from a hospital where he was taken following the shooting. Court records do not show that formal charges have been filed.

Knight says the man is suspected in the Friday night shooting of 37-year-old Jason Banks northwest of downtown Oklahoma City.

Knight says officers responding to reports of a shooting found Banks dead inside a vehicle and later were notified that the suspect had been taken to a hospital emergency room with gunshot wounds.

Knight says investigators believe the shooting occurred during a fight among several people.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • US company turned blind eye to wild behavior on Iraq base

    US company turned blind eye to wild behavior on Iraq base

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:54 PM EDT2017-05-04 02:54:56 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:54 PM EDT2017-05-04 02:54:56 GMT
    An American company helping secure the Iraqi base where F-16 fighter jets battle the Islamic State group turned a blind eye to alcohol smuggling, theft, security violations and allegations of sex trafficking.
    An American company helping secure the Iraqi base where F-16 fighter jets battle the Islamic State group turned a blind eye to alcohol smuggling, theft, security violations and allegations of sex trafficking.

  • Race issues loom over Dallas suburb after police killing

    Race issues loom over Dallas suburb after police killing

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:54 PM EDT2017-05-04 02:54:43 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:54 PM EDT2017-05-04 02:54:43 GMT

    The officer was terminated on Tuesday for violating department policies in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards, the police chief said.

    The officer was terminated on Tuesday for violating department policies in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards, the police chief said.

  • 'Really bad' or 'catastrophic': Comey defends Clinton choice

    'Really bad' or 'catastrophic': Comey defends Clinton choice

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:53 PM EDT2017-05-04 02:53:09 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:53 PM EDT2017-05-04 02:53:09 GMT
    FBI Director James Comey is facing hours of questioning from a Senate committee _ and he's bound to be asked about the bureau's investigation into potential coordination between President Donald Trump's election...
    FBI Director James Comey is facing hours of questioning from a Senate committee _ and he's bound to be asked about the bureau's investigation into potential coordination between President Donald Trump's election campaign and Russia.
    •   
Powered by Frankly