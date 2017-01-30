Wings of Rescues saves 100+ animals from high kill shelters in OK

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- On Saturday, a Wings of Rescue freedom flight safely airlifted 107 at-risk shelter pets, including 11 cats from overcrowded, high-kill shelters in Oklahoma to their new homes. Some of those animals were from Chickasha, Altus, and Hinton shelters.

The plane departed from Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City to no-kill shelters in Oregon. According to Wings of Rescue, several rural shelters in Oklahoma use inhumane forms of euthanasia and almost 3 million animals are euthanized annually nationwide. To date, Wings of Rescue has saved 23,825 shelter pets!

