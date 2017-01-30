Wings of Rescues saves 100+ animals from high kill shelters in O - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Wings of Rescues saves 100+ animals from high kill shelters in OK

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source Wings of Rescue) (Source Wings of Rescue)
(Source Wings of Rescue) (Source Wings of Rescue)
(Source Wings of Rescue) (Source Wings of Rescue)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- On Saturday, a Wings of Rescue freedom flight safely airlifted 107 at-risk shelter pets, including 11 cats from overcrowded, high-kill shelters in Oklahoma to their new homes.  Some of those animals were from Chickasha, Altus, and Hinton shelters.

The plane departed from Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City to no-kill shelters in Oregon. According to Wings of Rescue, several rural shelters in Oklahoma use inhumane forms of euthanasia and almost 3 million animals are euthanized annually nationwide. To date, Wings of Rescue has saved 23,825 shelter pets!

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • US company turned blind eye to wild behavior on Iraq base

    US company turned blind eye to wild behavior on Iraq base

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:54 PM EDT2017-05-04 02:54:56 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:54 PM EDT2017-05-04 02:54:56 GMT
    An American company helping secure the Iraqi base where F-16 fighter jets battle the Islamic State group turned a blind eye to alcohol smuggling, theft, security violations and allegations of sex trafficking.
    An American company helping secure the Iraqi base where F-16 fighter jets battle the Islamic State group turned a blind eye to alcohol smuggling, theft, security violations and allegations of sex trafficking.

  • Race issues loom over Dallas suburb after police killing

    Race issues loom over Dallas suburb after police killing

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:54 PM EDT2017-05-04 02:54:43 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:54 PM EDT2017-05-04 02:54:43 GMT

    The officer was terminated on Tuesday for violating department policies in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards, the police chief said.

    The officer was terminated on Tuesday for violating department policies in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards, the police chief said.

  • 'Really bad' or 'catastrophic': Comey defends Clinton choice

    'Really bad' or 'catastrophic': Comey defends Clinton choice

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:53 PM EDT2017-05-04 02:53:09 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:53 PM EDT2017-05-04 02:53:09 GMT
    FBI Director James Comey is facing hours of questioning from a Senate committee _ and he's bound to be asked about the bureau's investigation into potential coordination between President Donald Trump's election...
    FBI Director James Comey is facing hours of questioning from a Senate committee _ and he's bound to be asked about the bureau's investigation into potential coordination between President Donald Trump's election campaign and Russia.
    •   
Powered by Frankly