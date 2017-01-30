Grass fire burns large selection of Lawton park - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Grass fire burns large selection of Lawton park

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A grass fire sent part of County Club Heights Park in Lawton up in flames early this afternoon.

We're told two backyards, and 1 shed were burned. A large portion of the park leading up to some train tracks was also scorched. The tracks were not damaged.

