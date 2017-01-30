15 cadets begin LPD academy - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

15 cadets begin LPD academy

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Fifteen new cadets have begun their training for the Lawton Police Department.

The academy kicked off today. All 15 new recruits will undergo 20 weeks training -- including defense tactics, firearm safety, and more.

We spoke with one of the new cadets today. He says he made the decision to join on the prospect of a 'long-term future'. We asked him if he was nervous about any of the training.

“I think each cadet will go through with different aspects that are harder than the other but I think at the same time it's a test of perseverance to show what kind of officer you have at the end,” said Gardener.

We also spoke with Sergeant Tim Jenkins who says this class size is above normal.
He called it 'inspiring' to see so many people wanting to join law enforcement and serve their community. The academy will wrap up mid-June.

