CU, OSU, OU release statements regarding Trump executive immigration order

OK (KSWO)- The presidents of the Cameron University, University of Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State University have issued statements regarding President Donald Trump's executive immigration order.
Here is the complete statement from Cameron University:
At present, it appears that President Trump’s executive order to restrict re-entry into the United States for citizens of seven countries will have minimal impact on Cameron University’s students and employees. This is an evolving situation and federal policy in this area continues to be in a state of flux. To that end, we are advising our students and employees to exercise caution before they plan a trip outside the United States.
Cameron University does not discriminate on the basis of religion or national origin. While we understand the need for national security, we also value every student, faculty member and staff member for the cultural and intellectual contributions they bring to our campus.
John M. McArthur, President of Cameron University
The executive order suspends all refugee admissions to the United States for 120 days, indefinitely bars Syrian refugees, and bans travelers from Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the U.S. for 90 days.
