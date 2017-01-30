Police investigate two overnight break-ins in Duncan - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Police investigate two overnight break-ins in Duncan

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Police in Duncan are investigating two break-ins that happened overnight.

One was at Jimmy's Egg of Highway 81. We're told a bank was broken into. No word on how much was stolen there.

And the Old 81 Tattoo parlor off south 13th street was also broken into. The owner says two old machines were stolen. He is offering a $1,000 reward for their return.

Police have not said if these two crimes are related.

