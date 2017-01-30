Police investigate two overnight break-ins in Duncan

Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:53 PM EDT2017-05-04 02:53:33 GMT
Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:53 PM EDT2017-05-04 02:53:33 GMT
An American company helping secure the Iraqi base where F-16 fighter jets battle the Islamic State group turned a blind eye to alcohol smuggling, theft, security violations and allegations of sex trafficking.
An American company helping secure the Iraqi base where F-16 fighter jets battle the Islamic State group turned a blind eye to alcohol smuggling, theft, security violations and allegations of sex trafficking.
Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:53 PM EDT2017-05-04 02:53:09 GMT
Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:53 PM EDT2017-05-04 02:53:09 GMT
FBI Director James Comey is facing hours of questioning from a Senate committee _ and he's bound to be asked about the bureau's investigation into potential coordination between President Donald Trump's election...
FBI Director James Comey is facing hours of questioning from a Senate committee _ and he's bound to be asked about the bureau's investigation into potential coordination between President Donald Trump's election campaign and Russia.