OK Senator Lankford Introduces Legislation to Redirect Planned Parenthood Taxpayer Funding

WASHINGTON, DC (KSWO)– Oklahoma Senator James Lankford joined Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) in introducing the “Protect Funding for Women’s Health Care Act,” a bill that redirects taxpayer funds from Planned Parenthood to other eligible women's health care providers.

“For years, our nation has debated life and abortion, but at least we should agree that no taxpayer should be forced to fund the largest provider of abortion with their hard-earned tax dollars,” said Lankford. “Planned Parenthood receives millions in private donation money every year, and they’ve experienced an increase in donations since President Trump was elected. There is no reason for a private non-governmental organization, like Planned Parenthood, to receive $500 million a year in taxpayer money. Redirecting taxpayer money from Planned Parenthood to other entities that provide women’s health care won’t put Planned Parenthood out of business, it will just ensure that taxpayers don’t fund their activities.”

The “Protect Funding for Women’s Health Care Act” prohibits federal funding of Planned Parenthood Federation of America or any of its affiliate organizations while ensuring there is no reduction in overall federal funding available to support women’s health. The Act is meant to protect federal funding for health services for women, including diagnostic laboratory and radiology services, well-child care, prenatal and postnatal care, immunizations, cervical and breast cancer screenings.

Lankford also cosponsored a bill to repeal the Title X Family Planning Program, which allows federal grants for organizations like Planned Parenthood. Lankford introduced a similar bill in 2015.

