Toll lane closed after semi attempts to go through

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
WALTERS, OK (KSWO) - One of the lanes of a tollbooth at the Walters Exit heading south on I-44 remains closed Monday night after a semi-truck tried to go through the coin lane.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver caused damage to the coin machine as well as the railing.

No semis, trailers, or vehicles over 10 feet are allowed through the coin-only lane. 

The accident happened around 11 a.m. The lane remains shut down after workers spent the afternoon taking out the old machine and replacing it with a new one. 

The crash also forced the closure of the cash lane for about two hours, but it has since been reopened.

