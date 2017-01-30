Collision knocks pickup on its side

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A collision a pickup hauling a horse trailer briefly shut down one lane northbound of Southwest 11th Street at Tennessee Avenue Monday night.
Police are still investigating the cause, but there was damage to the front left fender on the car and the right side of the pickup. The impact knocked the truck onto its side, but the trailer remained upright.
Officials say neither the drivers nor the horse was injured.
Thursday, May 4 2017 4:15 AM EDT2017-05-04 08:15:25 GMT
Balch Springs, Texas, now confronts the same issues of race and law enforcement as Ferguson, Baltimore and other cities after a white police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old black boy as he left a party.
Thursday, May 4 2017 4:05 AM EDT2017-05-04 08:05:26 GMT
An American company helping secure the Iraqi base where F-16 fighter jets battle the Islamic State group turned a blind eye to alcohol smuggling, theft, security violations and allegations of sex trafficking.
Thursday, May 4 2017 3:46 AM EDT2017-05-04 07:46:25 GMT
FBI Director James Comey is facing hours of questioning from a Senate committee _ and he's bound to be asked about the bureau's investigation into potential coordination between President Donald Trump's election...
