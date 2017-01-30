Collision knocks pickup on its side - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Collision knocks pickup on its side

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A collision a pickup hauling a horse trailer briefly shut down one lane northbound of Southwest 11th Street at Tennessee Avenue Monday night. 

Police are still investigating the cause, but there was damage to the front left fender on the car and the right side of the pickup. The impact knocked the truck onto its side, but the trailer remained upright.

Officials say neither the drivers nor the horse was injured. 

