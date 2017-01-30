DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - Duncan police are investigating two burglaries that happened Sunday night. The two burglaries took place not far from each other.

Police Chief Danny Ford said someone broke into Jimmy's Egg and stole their safe. Ford didn't say how much money was taken. We reached out to the owners of the restaurant for a comment but they declined.

Old 81 Tattoo, which is located a little more than 3 miles away, was also broken into Sunday night.

The store's owner said two old machines were stolen from his store. He said after looking at surveillance videos, they contacted who they believe broke in. The owner said they were able to get some of the items back but didn't comment any further.

Police have not said if these two crimes are related.

