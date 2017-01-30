Oklahoma State wins at Oklahoma for 1st time since 2004

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - Juwan Evans scored 24 points, got a key steal late and Oklahoma State rallied in the final minute to beat Oklahoma 68-66 on Monday night for the Cowboys' first win in Norman since 2004.

It snapped Oklahoma State's 12-game losing streak at OU.

With Oklahoma up 66-63, Oklahoma State's Mitchell Solomon made two free throws with 24.1 seconds left, then Evans's steal led to a 3-pointer by Phil Forte with 11 seconds remaining that put the Cowboys up 68-66. Jeffrey Carroll blocked Kameron McGusty's 3-pointer in the closing seconds that would have won it for Oklahoma.

Forte and Lindy Waters each scored 11 points for Oklahoma State (14-8, 3-6 Big 12), which won its fourth straight.

McGusty, a freshman, scored a season-high 22 points for the Sooners (8-13, 2-7), who has lost four in a row.

Oklahoma led 36-35 at halftime behind 13 points from McGusty.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Embargo from the Associated Press of Oklahoma.