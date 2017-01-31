Authorities looking for missing Geronimo man - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Authorities looking for missing Geronimo man

By Monte Brown, Anchor
GERONIMO, OK (KSWO) - The Cotton County Sheriff's office says they're assisting in the search for a missing man from Geronimo. 

82-year-old Nolan Young was last seen Monday afternoon. He was going to the old Masonic hall in Temple to play dominoes with friends and is known for traveling on back roads from Geronimo to Temple. He drives a 2011 bright red Dodge half-ton pickup. No tag number is available at this time.

The CCSO says Young does have medical history of diabetes and high blood pressure. He is white, approximately 5'6" and 200 pound with gray hair, blue eyes and glasses and was last seen wearing an off-white long sleeve shirt with deer print and overalls. No photo of him is available at this time.

