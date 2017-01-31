U.S. Marshals looking for dangerous suspect, possibly in the Tex - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

U.S. Marshals looking for dangerous suspect, possibly in the Texoma area

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
LAWTON, Ok (KSWO) – The U.S. Marshals are searching for a man accused of shooting a woman and believe he may be in the Texoma area.

Anthony Keith Graziano is wanted by the Marshals for assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm after a felony.

Officials said on January 20th Graziano is suspected of shooting a woman in the head during a robbery in Pottsboro, Texas. He then is suspected of committing another robbery at gunpoint at a convenience store about 15 minutes later.

They said he is armed and dangerous and believe he is in the Lawton/Wichita Falls area.

The U.S. Marshals are urging people to call Crimestoppers in Lawton at 580-355-INFO and in Wichita Falls the number is 940-322-9888

