Immigration order playing well to Trump's fans around nation

By JAY REEVES

Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - President Donald Trump's immigration order is playing well among those who propelled him to the White House.

Supporters say Trump is doing what he said he would do during the campaign: Putting America first.

Protests have been held at multiple airports, and at least one state has sued over the order. But the president's backers say Trump's action proves he means what he says.

Trump supporters say they're pleased with the immigration order and the ideas behind it, from improving national security to watching out for Americans first. But some of those say they might do things a little differently than the president, even though their overall reaction is positive.

