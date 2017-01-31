Pipeline protest similar North Dakota promised in Oklahoma - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Pipeline protest similar North Dakota promised in Oklahoma

Source Standing Rock Rising Source Standing Rock Rising

By KEN MILLER
Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Tribal representatives and environmentalists are promising an encampment similar to the ongoing protest against the Dakota Access pipeline in North Dakota to oppose the Diamond Pipeline planned from Oklahoma to Tennessee.

Mekasi Camp Horinek of the Ponca Nation and the Bold Oklahoma protest group said Monday there "definitely" will be an encampment in Oklahoma, but declined to say where or when.

Critics of the project say the pipeline threatens the environment, rivers and Indian burial grounds.

The 440-mile pipeline by Plains All American Pipeline and Valero Energy Corp. would extend from Cushing, Oklahoma, to Memphis, Tennessee, and cross 14 counties in Arkansas, where it has drawn opposition.

A Diamond Pipeline spokesman didn't immediately return a call seeking comment. The company has previously emphasized the reliability and safety of its pipeline.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Joyful House Republicans vote to repeal reviled 'Obamacare'

    Joyful House Republicans vote to repeal reviled 'Obamacare'

    Thursday, May 4 2017 6:45 PM EDT2017-05-04 22:45:47 GMT
    Thursday, May 4 2017 6:45 PM EDT2017-05-04 22:45:47 GMT

    House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.

    House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.

  • Prosecutor had complained about Texas cop's conduct

    Prosecutor had complained about Texas cop's conduct

    Thursday, May 4 2017 6:45 PM EDT2017-05-04 22:45:21 GMT
    Thursday, May 4 2017 6:45 PM EDT2017-05-04 22:45:21 GMT

    Balch Springs, Texas, now confronts the same issues of race and law enforcement as Ferguson, Baltimore and other cities after a white police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old black boy as he left a party.

    Balch Springs, Texas, now confronts the same issues of race and law enforcement as Ferguson, Baltimore and other cities after a white police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old black boy as he left a party.

  • Overcoming Opioids: When pills are a hospital's last resort

    Overcoming Opioids: When pills are a hospital's last resort

    Thursday, May 4 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-05-04 22:44:31 GMT
    Thursday, May 4 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-05-04 22:44:31 GMT

    The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.

    The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.

    •   
Powered by Frankly