Boy Scouts will allow transgender children into programs

House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.
House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.
Balch Springs, Texas, now confronts the same issues of race and law enforcement as Ferguson, Baltimore and other cities after a white police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old black boy as he left a party.
Balch Springs, Texas, now confronts the same issues of race and law enforcement as Ferguson, Baltimore and other cities after a white police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old black boy as he left a party.
The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.
The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.
The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.
The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.
Thursday, The Altus Public Schools and a handful of volunteer groups hosted their 6th annual All-Star Olympics for kids and adults with special needs.
Thursday, The Altus Public Schools and a handful of volunteer groups hosted their 6th annual All-Star Olympics for kids and adults with special needs.