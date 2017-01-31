Boy Scouts will allow transgender children into programs - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Boy Scouts will allow transgender children into programs

By CLAUDIA LAUER
Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) - The Boy Scouts of America has announced it will allow transgender children who identify as boys to enroll in its boys only programs.

The organization said Monday it made the decision to base enrollment in boys only programs on the gender a child or parent lists on the application to become a scout. The Boy Scouts had previously relied on the gender listed on a child's birth certificate.

A spokeswoman for the organization says it made the decision based on states and communities changing how gender is defined.

Kristie Maldonado says she had mixed emotions when a Boy Scouts official called to tell her about its decision. Maldonado's son, Joe, was asked to leave his New Jersey Scout troop last fall after parents and leaders found out he is transgender.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Joyful House Republicans vote to repeal reviled 'Obamacare'

    Joyful House Republicans vote to repeal reviled 'Obamacare'

    Thursday, May 4 2017 6:45 PM EDT2017-05-04 22:45:47 GMT
    Thursday, May 4 2017 6:45 PM EDT2017-05-04 22:45:47 GMT

    House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.

    House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.

  • Prosecutor had complained about Texas cop's conduct

    Prosecutor had complained about Texas cop's conduct

    Thursday, May 4 2017 6:45 PM EDT2017-05-04 22:45:21 GMT
    Thursday, May 4 2017 6:45 PM EDT2017-05-04 22:45:21 GMT

    Balch Springs, Texas, now confronts the same issues of race and law enforcement as Ferguson, Baltimore and other cities after a white police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old black boy as he left a party.

    Balch Springs, Texas, now confronts the same issues of race and law enforcement as Ferguson, Baltimore and other cities after a white police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old black boy as he left a party.

  • Overcoming Opioids: When pills are a hospital's last resort

    Overcoming Opioids: When pills are a hospital's last resort

    Thursday, May 4 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-05-04 22:44:31 GMT
    Thursday, May 4 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-05-04 22:44:31 GMT

    The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.

    The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.

    •   
Powered by Frankly