Altus police arrest teen in stolen vehicle after he rams patrol vehicle

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- A car accident on January 30 in Altus resulted in extensive damage to a K-9 patrol unit.

Altus police responded to a stolen vehicle call at Ridgecrest Apartments around noon yesterday. The caller’s Chevy Tahoe was stolen by her nephew.

When police attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver led them on a pursuit. He lost control of the vehicle near the Hickman and Wingfield intersection. The vehicle stopped facing the patrol vehicle. The driver then rammed the patrol vehicle head on.

Altus police arrested a 17-year-old on charges including larceny of a vehicle, attempting to elude and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

