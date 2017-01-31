Altus police arrest teen in stolen vehicle after he rams patrol - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Altus police arrest teen in stolen vehicle after he rams patrol vehicle

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
(Source Altus Police Department) (Source Altus Police Department)

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- A car accident on January 30 in Altus resulted in extensive damage to a K-9 patrol unit.

Altus police responded to a stolen vehicle call at Ridgecrest Apartments around noon yesterday. The caller’s Chevy Tahoe was stolen by her nephew.

When police attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver led them on a pursuit. He lost control of the vehicle near the Hickman and Wingfield intersection. The vehicle stopped facing the patrol vehicle. The driver then rammed the patrol vehicle head on.

Altus police arrested a 17-year-old on charges including larceny of a vehicle, attempting to elude and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

