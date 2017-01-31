Oklahoma Sheriff seeking body cameras after 2015 fatal shooting - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oklahoma Sheriff seeking body cameras after 2015 fatal shooting

By JUSTIN JUOZAPAVICIUS
TULSA, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma sheriff's agency where an ex-reserve deputy fatally shot an unarmed black man in 2015 is applying for a federal grant to outfit 50 of its deputies with body-worn cameras.

Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado said Tuesday he's applying for a 50 percent match grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. The county would have to come up with roughly $50,000 of the equipment cost.

The agency comprising about 250 deputies will know by October if it received the grant. Regalado says deputies will begin field-testing the equipment in the fall.

About two-dozen black people have died after police encounters nationwide in the past several years. The deaths have prompted civil rights groups to call on law enforcement agencies to outfit officers with more body cameras to show transparency.

  Joyful House Republicans vote to repeal reviled 'Obamacare'

    Thursday, May 4 2017 6:45 PM EDT2017-05-04 22:45:47 GMT
    House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.

  Prosecutor had complained about Texas cop's conduct

    Thursday, May 4 2017 6:45 PM EDT2017-05-04 22:45:21 GMT
    Balch Springs, Texas, now confronts the same issues of race and law enforcement as Ferguson, Baltimore and other cities after a white police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old black boy as he left a party.

  Overcoming Opioids: When pills are a hospital's last resort

    Thursday, May 4 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-05-04 22:44:31 GMT
    The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.

