Police investigate fatal crash on Burk Road

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Police are still trying to figure out what caused a fatal crash Tuesday morning. It happened just before 9:00 a.m. on Burk Road near Trail Road and 120th Street.

Officials said a truck was headed eastbound on Burk, rolled and ended up upside down in a creek bed.

The man driving was pronounced dead on scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

